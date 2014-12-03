Hogjim Guitar Gear Introduces Hogjim Pick Holder

Hogjim Guitar Guitar has introduced the Hogjim Pick Holder, a pick that allows easy transitions from flatpicking to fingerstyle, tapping or any other approach.
From the company:
Providing temporary storage as well as quick and easy access, the Hogjim Pick Holder suspends a pick in an upright position, thus keeping your pick from your mouth and pockets.
Simply press the holder’s suction cupped base to your guitar and you’re sure to never lose a pick again.
Suctions to pickguard, no adhesive necessary. Crafted by guitarists for guitarists to upgrade your play.
For more information, visit hogjim.com.
