Homemade Heroes - The Guitar World Reader Covers Gallery

Everyone dreams of making the cover of Guitar World, and now the Photoshop age has made that possible—as shown by some of the wacky homemade covers our readers have sent in to us. We have decided to share them with the world so brace yourselves and click the thumbnails below to expand the covers...if you dare! NOW SHOW US YOURS! Click HERE to grab the Guitar World logo, then use your Photoshop wizardry to whip up your dream cover! After you're done, email your creation to Soundingboard@guitarworld.com. If our editors dig it, it will wind up here for all the world to make fun of but secretly worship! Click here for the Cover Gallery Page Two.

Image 1 of 21 Image 2 of 21 Image 3 of 21 Image 4 of 21 Image 5 of 21 Image 6 of 21 Image 7 of 21 Image 8 of 21 Image 9 of 21 Image 10 of 21 Image 11 of 21 Image 12 of 21 Image 13 of 21 Image 14 of 21 Image 15 of 21 Image 16 of 21 Image 17 of 21 Image 18 of 21 Image 19 of 21 Image 20 of 21 Image 21 of 21