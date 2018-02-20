How to Get Nirvana's Guitar Tones with Five Cheap Pedals

In honor of what would have been Kurt Cobain's 51st birthday, our friends at Reverb.com decided to explore how exactly the late Nirvana frontman got his iconic guitar tone.

In their new video, "Nirvana Guitar Tones with 5 Cheap Pedals," you can see some of the best (and cheapest) pedals from Cobain's fretboard, and how he used them to craft some of the band's most enduring songs. All five of the pedals in the video—which is hosted by Reverb's Joe Shadid—can be found on the site for less than $80.

You can check it out for yourself above.

For more from Reverb, be sure to stop by their YouTube channel.