Ibanez Announces Nu Tube Screamer

(Image credit: Ibanez)

Ibanez has announced its Nu Tube Screamer. A pairing of Ibanez and Korg’s Nutube technology, the pedal is the first compact pedal to incorporate Nutube technology directly into its circuitry.

A Nutube draws far less power than a traditional vacuum tube and has a much longer lifespan of 30,000 hours, all the while providing the same dynamics as a conventional tube.

In addition to this, the Nu Tube Screamer also features a "mix" control to allow for balancing the clean and overdriven signal, Drive, Tone and Level controls and true bypass. It can be run with either 9 or 18V power (18V allows for increased headroom and gain.)

The list price of the Nu Tube Screamer is $357.13. It will go on sale in February.

For more info, stop by ibanez.com.