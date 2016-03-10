For Sale: Stevie Ray Vaughan's Ibanez TS-808 Tube Screamer

Recently, an interesting green item appeared on emeraldcityguitars.com.

It's an Ibanez TS-808 Tube Screamer that was apparently owned, at some point, by the late Stevie Ray Vaughan.

Seattle-based Emerald City Guitars is asking for $11,000 for the pedal (which was available through Reverb.com back in October. We happen to remember the listing; hey, it's what we do).

Here's all the information that was posted with the listing; you can see all four photos of the pedal in the gallery below.

"Stevie Ray Vaughan's Personal Ibanez Tube Screamer TS-808"

"FOR SALE: Stevie Ray Vaughan’s Personal Ibanez Tube Screamer TS-808! Cesar Diaz (SRV’s tech) sold two of Stevie Ray’s Tube Screamers after he passed. This is one of them. Real deal. Absolutely legendary. Literally the reason the tube screamer is as popular as it is today."

You can see the complete listing right here.

"According to pedal-geek lore, Vaughan was a big fan of the TS-808 version of the Ibanez Tube Screamer, but evidence in the form of stage photos, live videos, insurance documents and customs declarations reveal that the TS9 version of the Tube Screamer was his preferred choice from 1982 through most of the Eighties," wrote Chris Gill in a (very useful) Guitar World story titled Blues Power: An In-Depth Guide to the Amps and Effect Pedals in Stevie Ray Vaughan’s Arsenal.

"Vaughan usually used his TS9 to provide a clean boost to his Fender Vibroverbs for solos, with the level control all the way up and the drive control set to relatively low gain.

"In 1988, a new Ibanez TS10 Tube Screamer replaced the TS9 in his pedal board, which Vaughan generally used to generate high-gain distortion (with both the drive and level controls boosted) that wasn’t otherwise available from his Dumble and Marshall Major rig."