IK Multimedia iRig Pro I/O Mobile Audio/MIDI Interface Now Shipping

IK Multimedia is proud to announce iRig Pro I/O, the pocket-sized mobile audio/MIDI interface for iPhone, iPad, Mac, PC and Android devices is now shipping worldwide.

iRig Pro I/O, the successor to IK's highly popular iRig PRO, raises the bar for personal mobile interfaces, with a new set of features and included software and apps that are unmatched in the category.

iRig Pro I/O is an ultra-compact, plug-and-play, truly portable interface that lets musicians hook up all their gear - guitars, basses, studio mics, vocal mics, keyboards and more - to their mobile devices or computers and record 24-bit/96kHz pro-quality audio and MIDI tracks anywhere.

iRig Pro I/O features a high quality 1/8" headphone/line out with level control for use with the latest Apple devices like the iPhone 7 to connect to headphones, mixers or powered monitor speakers in an ultra-compact enclosure that fits in a pocket and can be taken anywhere. Additionally, iRig Pro I/O is the first interface of its kind that includes built-in device charging for extended playing sessions, using an optional power supply.

24-bit, 96kHz professional audio

At its core, iRig Pro I/O is a truly professional audio interface, giving players the ability to record 24-bit audio at sample rates of up to 96kHz and rivals traditional desktop interfaces by providing stunning audio quality anywhere. The integrated Class-A preamp features a precision input gain control to handle a wide array of input signals giving it a tremendous amount of flexibility in a super-compact design. iRig Pro I/O features a multi-color LED indicator for visually optimizing the input gain level and monitoring the input signal to prevent clipping.

MIDI In/Out

iRig Pro I/O includes MIDI input and output ports offering connectivity with MIDI keyboards, controllers and synths to record MIDI tracks, control virtual instruments, use control surfaces, pedalboards and connect outboard sound modules and more. The multi-color LEDs on iRig Pro I/O provide visual feedback of MIDI in/out activity.

Pristine audio quality and real-time monitoring

For real-time monitoring on the go with the latest iPhones, iPads and computers, iRig Pro I/O features a high quality 1/8" headphone/line output with level control. Users can plug in their headphones, connect to a mixer, or hook up a set of powered monitors like iLoud Micro Monitor. With any connection, the headphone/line output delivers pristine, crystal-clear audio for ultra-accurate representation of the audio program, with a quality far better than the host devices' built-in audio output.

Combo XLR/¼" Input

iRig Pro I/O features a Neutrik® XLR/¼" combo input that lets users plug in all their gear - from dynamic, condenser or ribbon microphones to unbalanced Hi-Z or line level instruments like guitars, basses and more. iRig Pro I/O features a 48V phantom power switch for powering condenser or active ribbon microphones. With the adjustable, numeric input gain control, users can easily recall the gain settings for their recordings.

Battery, USB or DC Power with device charging function

iRig Pro I/O can operate on 2 x AA batteries (included) when connected to an iPhone/iPad, or on USB power when used with a Mac or PC. iRig Pro I/O also features a new DC in port that, when used with its dedicated power supply unit, charges a connected iPhone or iPad while in use for unlimited playing or recording time, on stage and in the studio. iRig Pro I/O comes with Mini-DIN to USB and Mini-DIN to Lightning cables along with two 5-pin MIDI to 2.5mm cables for connection to standard MIDI gear.

Over $/€500 worth of software and apps

iRig Pro I/O comes with more than $/€500 worth of included IK software. Users get full versions of IK's award-winning titles like AmpliTube 4, AmpliTube for iPhone and iPad, SampleTank 3 SE and T-RackS Deluxe with Mic Room.

iRig Pro I/O is now available from the IK Multimedia online store and from IK authorized dealers worldwide for $/€149.99*.

For more information, please visit irigpro.io.