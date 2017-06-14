JAM Pedals Celebrate 10th Anniversary

Greek pedal makers JAM are celebrating their 10th anniversary this year with a variety of cool new products, giveaways, promotions and more.

These unique analog boutique handmade and hand-painted pedals address a wide array of applications and styles and their custom shop offers cross-genre and cross-medium artwork applications.

JAM pedals founder and inspirer Jannis Anastasakis shares, “It has been such an amazing ride! I’m very proud of what we have accomplished and very excited about what we have in store for the future! If you were to tell my 2007 self that my pedals would be used by such greats as John Scofield, Nels Cline, Bill Frisell amongst many others, or that we would work with storyboard artist and animator of “The Simpsons”™ John Achenbach on a custom artwork series of our entire line, I would probably stare in disbelief! 2017 finds us stronger and more inspired than ever to take things to the next level and we are eager to share this excitement with you in the years, decades and centuries ahead!”

In celebration of their anniversary, the company is offering the following:

- A 10% discount on a select model each month starting June and continuing throughout the year

- A complimentary giveaway of each pedal on offer, on a monthly basis

- Exclusive releases of 10 of their products in a limited quantity of 10 each featuring unique artwork and finishing

- New products and artwork options to be announced throughout the year.

Find out more at jampedals.com