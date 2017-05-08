Jensen Shares Tornado Stealth Speaker Video Demos

Well-known musical instrument speaker manufacturer Jensen has shared a few video demos showcasing its Jet series Tornado Stealth speakers.

As the company’s newest addition, the Jet series shares the same sense of innovation as the company’s original musical instrument speakers. By listening to what players want in a speaker and utilizing the newest materials, Jensen continues to push speaker technology forward and make speakers with unparalleled tone.

Below, check out video demos for the Tornado Stealth 100, Tornado Stealth 80 and Tornado Stealth 65, as well as a clip comparing all three.

The Jensen Tornado Stealth 100 is derived from the original Jensen Tornado used in Fender’s GB Signature Twin Reverb, among others, with an added stylish bell cover on the magnet assembly. This speaker offers crystal clear, clean tones accented by shimmering highs with each note sounding tight and well defined.

The Tornado Stealth 80 is equipped with a cool bell cover and is well balanced from low to high end with powerful lows, firm mids and sparkling highs. A very efficient and authoritative speaker, when presented with overdrive distortion, the Stealth 80 remains smooth with detailed note definition.

Equipped with a stylish bell, the Jensen Tornado Stealth 65 has a warm low end, relaxed mids and rounded highs. It responds to overdrive distortion with easy breakup and punch. The Stealth 65 is a greatly versatile speaker, from clean to lead, with sweet, extended harmonics and a definite rocking attitude.

For more, visit jensentone.com.