JHS Pedals Introduces The Crayon Overdrive Pedal — Demo Video

The Crayon by JHS Pedals is the little brother to the JHS Pedals Colour Box, first revealed to Chicago Music Exchange September 4, 2015, and first publicly revealed October 3 at the LA Amp Show in Van Nuys, California.

The Crayon is designed to get you straight to the direct-console clean/overdrive/fuzz tones that many have come to love from the Colour Box. The Crayon is less of a studio-preamp and more of a traditional guitar pedal.

It has a smaller footprint, smaller price tag, and a few fewer knobs to manage than the Colour Box without compromising the concept and tone that the Colour Box established.

MAP: $199

