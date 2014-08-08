John Petrucci Discusses and Demos Ernie Ball M-Steel Guitar Strings — Video

In the newly posted video below, Dream Theater guitarist John Petrucci discusses and demos Ernie Ball's M-Steel guitar strings.

Ernie Ball calls the strings, which were introduced earlier this year, "the world's loudest, most expressive strings ever created."

Short for "maraging steel"—an extremely strong alloy used in high-stress applications for the aerospace and defense industries—M-Steel wound strings are comprised of Ernie Ball's patented Super Cobalt alloy wrapped around a maraging steel hex core, producing a richer, fuller tone with powerful low-end response.

"I hear a really out-front but smooth top end," Petrucci says in the clip. "I guess the overall impression I had is that the strings make the guitar sound really clear, really tight, really present and defined."

For more about Ernie Ball's M-Steel strings, head to ernieball.com.

