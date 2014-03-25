Video: Guitar World's Paul Riario Compares Ernie Ball's New M-Steel Strings to Regular Slinky Strings

In the video below, Guitar World's tech editor Paul Riario compares two sets of Ernie Ball guitar strings — the company's ever-popular Slinkys and its brand-new M-Steel electric guitar strings.

From the company:

Ernie Ball's M-Steel electric guitar strings are unlike anything you've played before.

Short for "maraging steel"—an extremely strong alloy used in high-stress applications for the aerospace and defense industries—M-Steel wound strings are comprised of Ernie Ball's patented Super Cobalt alloy wrapped around a maraging steel hex core, producing a richer, fuller tone with powerful low-end response.

M-Steel plain strings are made from a specially tempered steel for maximum fatigue resistance, resulting in a louder, stronger string. A patented winding of steel around the ball end of M-Steel plain strings reduces slippage, resists breakage and stays in tune better than conventional plain strings.

The loudest, most expressive strings ever created, M-Steel strings provide increased output, frequency response and strength.

