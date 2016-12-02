Keep It Dry: Graph Tech Introduces Dry and Glide Talc Formula for Musicians' Hands

(Image credit: Graph Tech Guitar Labs)

Dry and Glide is an engineered talc formula designed to keep musicians’ hands dry and neutralize acids, which helps prevent instruments from corroding.

Talc, or baby powder, is messy to apply, feels gritty on instruments and does nothing to neutralize the acidic nature of your hands.

Dry and Glide’s patent‐pending formula and unique roll‐on applicator makes it a must for any guitarist, drummer or brass and woodwind player who wants an easy way to keep their hands dry and smooth. Its PH-balancing formula protects instruments, strings and cymbals from corrosion and creates an effortless feel while rocking out.

"This is really an amazing product," says Dave Dunwoodie, president and head honcho at Graph Tech Guitar Labs. "It’s so easy to roll on your hands without creating a mess. Once you start playing, you'll love the way it feels,”

Dry and Glide retails for $8.95 and has hundreds of applications. It'll be introduced at the 2017 Winter NAMM Show in January; be sure to visit Graph Tech Guitar Labs (Hall B, booth 5964) to roll a little on!

For more information, visit graphtech.com.