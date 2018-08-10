Keeley Debuts New Retro Super Germanium Overdrive Pedal

(Image credit: Keeley)

Keeley has announced its new Retro Super Germanium Overdrive pedal, a modified version of its Super Phat Mod.

The Retro Super Germanium Overdrive is based around a germanium amplifier stage, which—according to the company—simulates an old-school fuzz plugged into a cranked amp.

Keeley has also adjusted the secondary gain stage to be more dynamic, and equally adept at low-and high-gain applications.

The Retro Super Germanium Overdrive is available now for $179.

For more info, head on over to robertkeeley.com.