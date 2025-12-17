The Rolling Stones reportedly cancel plans for 2026 tour
Reports have claimed plans for a UK and European tour have been shelved
It has been reported that the Rolling Stones have cancelled plans for a 2026 tour.
The band’s 2024 US tour, in support of their most recent studio record, Hackney Diamonds, grossed an estimated $235 million, and earlier reports suggested the band had been eying up dates in the UK and Europe next year.
According to Variety, though, the band has now axed those plans. The Sun newspaper likewise quotes an unnamed source close to the band as saying: “When they properly sat down to discuss the tour, Keith said he didn’t think he could commit and wasn’t keen on a big stadium tour for over four months.”
Another unnamed spokesperson added: “The band were looking to tour earlier this year but couldn’t make it work either. It’s hard for their fans but The Stones will get back onstage when they’re good and ready.”
News of a Rolling Stones tour had never been officially confirmed, although Variety reports the band's touring pianist Chuck Leavell had recently told the press in the UK that the Stones had almost finished a new record, and were formulating plans to tour it.
Production duties for that forthcoming record are also reportedly being helmed by Andrew Watt, who worked with the Stones on Hackney Diamonds.
The Rolling Stones team have been approached for comment.
