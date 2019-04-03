Klevgrand Debuts New Stark Amp Simulator

Klevgrand has announced the Stark, an amp simulator that also features cabinet, room and effects pedal configurations.

The Stark features 10 cabinets, an FX Board with four slots—and 14 available effects—six room types with configuration options and a number of factory presets that cover a wide range of genres and styles.

Each of the Stark's components processes audio separately, so any number of amp, cab and room combinations are possible.

The Stark uses Klevgrand's own algorithms, which the company says gives it a “more natural response to dynamics over the whole frequency spectrum," in addition to allowing for greater fine-tuning over each individual profile.

The Stark is available on desktop in VST, AU and AAX formats, and is currently on special offer for $39.99 (it's normally $79.99.) An iPad AUv3 version is also available for $9.99 (normally $19.99).

For more info, head on over to klevgrand.se.