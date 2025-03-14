“An effortless way to customize your TONEX pedals for the stage”: IK Multimedia answers players’ prayers and gives its best-selling TONEX units their biggest upgrade to date – a dedicated editor
The TONEX ecosystem has become more manageable than ever before thanks to the dedicated TONEX Editor, which offers in-depth control over presets and more
IK Multimedia has debuted the TONEX Editor – a free update for TONEX and TONEX One users, which makes operating the firm’s best-selling amp modelers more intuitive than ever before.
As the name implies, the TONEX Editor is an all-in-one standalone software for, erm, editing your amp, cab and IR library, and that can be used for real-time edits and organizing presets.
The Editor sounds like an absolute no-brainer from IK Multimedia, but it’s something that TONEX users have been asking for for quite some time now. Before, the TONEX pedals would have to be run through the original TONEX software, which was hardly seen as a suitable replacement for a dedicated on-the-fly editor.
Now, the TONEX pedals have what is akin to IK Multimedia’s own version of Helix Edit – a similar preset management tool that makes Line 6’s modelers so usable – making the already easy-to-use units even more appealing.
In practice, the TONEX Editor lets players fine-tune and organize pedal presets in real time for live scenarios, offers complete control over all pedal preset parameters, and simplifies overall workflow for constructing tone libraries.
Furthermore, it can be used to access and browse a player’s library of Tone Models, amps, cabs, custom IRs and VIRs – as well as direct access to TONE Net – and lets you hear real-time changes to your tone when making off-the-cuff edits.
Entire libraries can be exported and imported, too – an absolute win for touring guitarists who need to draft in certain rigs for certain gigs – and it is fully compatible with existing libraries, stored settings and presets, and models that have been stored onto the physical hardware. Any can be instantly auditioned and swapped out if required.
The intuitive workflow has further been facilitated by a redesigned GUI, which makes it easier to browse the Tone Models, IRs and everything in between that you’ve stocked your library with.
“TONEX Editor is designed to streamline your workflow, offering an effortless way to customize your TONEX pedals for the stage,” IK Multimedia writes. “Customize your live rig with real-time precision.”
It’s a fairly major update for what is already widely seen as one of the best amp modeler platforms on the market. After all, it was Reverb’s best-selling pedal of 2024, and thanks to this new Editor, we wouldn’t be surprised if it takes top spot once again at the end of the year.
Head over to IK Multimedia to find out more.
