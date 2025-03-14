“An effortless way to customize your TONEX pedals for the stage”: IK Multimedia answers players’ prayers and gives its best-selling TONEX units their biggest upgrade to date – a dedicated editor

News
By ( Total Guitar, Guitarist, Bass Player ) published

The TONEX ecosystem has become more manageable than ever before thanks to the dedicated TONEX Editor, which offers in-depth control over presets and more

Announcing TONEX Editor - YouTube Announcing TONEX Editor - YouTube
Watch On

IK Multimedia has debuted the TONEX Editor – a free update for TONEX and TONEX One users, which makes operating the firm’s best-selling amp modelers more intuitive than ever before.

As the name implies, the TONEX Editor is an all-in-one standalone software for, erm, editing your amp, cab and IR library, and that can be used for real-time edits and organizing presets.

The Editor sounds like an absolute no-brainer from IK Multimedia, but it’s something that TONEX users have been asking for for quite some time now. Before, the TONEX pedals would have to be run through the original TONEX software, which was hardly seen as a suitable replacement for a dedicated on-the-fly editor.

Now, the TONEX pedals have what is akin to IK Multimedia’s own version of Helix Edit – a similar preset management tool that makes Line 6’s modelers so usable – making the already easy-to-use units even more appealing.

In practice, the TONEX Editor lets players fine-tune and organize pedal presets in real time for live scenarios, offers complete control over all pedal preset parameters, and simplifies overall workflow for constructing tone libraries.

TONEX Editor - Getting Started - YouTube TONEX Editor - Getting Started - YouTube
Watch On

Furthermore, it can be used to access and browse a player’s library of Tone Models, amps, cabs, custom IRs and VIRs – as well as direct access to TONE Net – and lets you hear real-time changes to your tone when making off-the-cuff edits.

Entire libraries can be exported and imported, too – an absolute win for touring guitarists who need to draft in certain rigs for certain gigs – and it is fully compatible with existing libraries, stored settings and presets, and models that have been stored onto the physical hardware. Any can be instantly auditioned and swapped out if required.

The intuitive workflow has further been facilitated by a redesigned GUI, which makes it easier to browse the Tone Models, IRs and everything in between that you’ve stocked your library with.

Image 1 of 3
IK Multimedia TONEX Editor
(Image credit: IK Multimedia )

“TONEX Editor is designed to streamline your workflow, offering an effortless way to customize your TONEX pedals for the stage,” IK Multimedia writes. “Customize your live rig with real-time precision.”

It’s a fairly major update for what is already widely seen as one of the best amp modeler platforms on the market. After all, it was Reverb’s best-selling pedal of 2024, and thanks to this new Editor, we wouldn’t be surprised if it takes top spot once again at the end of the year.

Head over to IK Multimedia to find out more.

Matt Owen
Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about amp modeler pedals
Walrus Audio ACS1 MK2 review

"Aggressive, heavy, and with enough gain to sink a battleship, this model is designed for high-intensity riffing": Walrus Audio Mako Series MKII ACS1 review
Best guitar amps: Neural DSP Quad Cortex

"While sound quality was once something that held modelers back, it is now a big reason to buy": 5 reasons you’re better off with an amp modeler than a tube amp

Fender Telepath Wireless System

“My tone was brighter compared to using a cable – but to my surprise, I actually preferred it”: Fender Telepath Wireless System review
See more latest
Most Popular
Photo of Eddie VAN HALEN and Steve LUKATHER and Eddie VAN HALEN; L-R. Steve Lukather, Eddie Van Halen
“There is no-one who can do this process with me as well as he can”: Alex Van Halen says a new Van Halen album is in the works – and he’s recruited Steve Lukather to help him complete it
Zakk Wylde of Zakk Sabbath performs during Zakk Sabbath: King of the Monstours Tour at Emo&#039;s Austin on December 12, 2024 in Austin, Texas AND Pantera live in New York, Roseland Ballroom, NYC, NY, US, 13th April 1994
“Dime recorded tons of unfinished riffs, and there were things he had lying around... hidden gems”: Zakk Wylde says there have been talks about recording new Pantera material based on unreleased Dimebag Darrell demos
Tom Petty and Mike Campbell
“I brought a musicality that Tom wasn’t capable of. I had techniques that I could express to him in his songs that he couldn't have done on his own”: Mike Campbell on what he brought to the Heartbreakers as Tom Petty’s guitar foil
Electro-Harmonix manufacturing Big Muff pedals
“I’ll have to scratch my chin to think about it. Can I still make a profit?” Electro-Harmonix founder Mike Matthews reveals legendary pedal firm’s struggles in the face of Trump’s tariffs
Gene Simmons
“You can get up there and be a rockstar”: Gene Simmons is offering fans the chance to be his personal assistant and roadie for a day… for $12,495
Brent Hinds and Bill Kelliher perform with Mastodon on Day 1 of the Heavy Montreal Festival at Parc Jean-Drapeau on August 6, 2016 in Montreal, Canada
“It’s amazing that we made it 25 years with the four of us”: Bill Kelliher opens up on Brent Hinds’ surprise Mastodon departure
Dweezil Zappa and Jack Black
“I’m glad I found these performances. I hadn’t seen them in decades”: Footage of Dweezil Zappa and Jack Black’s cover of Crazy Train, featuring Eddie Van Halen’s ‘Rasta’ guitar, was never released – but now it’s been unearthed
Gibson RD
“A cult classic is reborn”: One of Gibson’s most obscure designs makes a comeback with the revival of the RD – and it's unlike any other Gibson Custom model around
Gibson Warren Haynes Les Paul Standard 60s Cherry
“Being mostly a humbucker guy, it’s a really cool tonal change”: Warren Haynes’ transition from humbucker loyalist to P-90 fan is complete – with the launch of his signature Gibson Les Paul
Jeff Buckley and Gary Lucas perform live, next to Chris Cornell performing live
“I did a shred solo on his cover of Billie Jean. That’s controversial among the fans… but he loved it”: When Chris Cornell left Audioslave, he turned to Jeff Buckley’s guitar foil to make his mark