Knaggs Guitars to Introduce Creation Series at 2014 Winter NAMM Show

Knaggs Guitars, a Maryland-based boutique maker of high-end, investment-grade stringed musical instruments, will introduce its new Creation Series at the 2014 Winter NAMM Show.

The Creation Series consists of hand-built, one-off instruments designed by master-luthier Joe Knaggs.

In 2014, the Creation Series will evolve into a custom-order program allowing players to fulfill their individual preferences in an entirely custom-built instrument drawing upon Knaggs’ successful Chesapeake and Influence series.

“We are very excited to show our new creations in the presence of other designers and inventors who are making stellar products with the same attention to detail and care," says Peter Wolf, Knaggs Guitars' VP of Global Sales & Marketing. "We look forward to returning to the show floor and spending time with our artists, dealers and distributors and making new friends and associates”

Knaggs Guitars has been carving a niche for itself in the world of high-end guitar making. Artists using Knaggs instruments include Grammy winner Steve Stevens (Billy Idol, Michael Jackson, Kings of Chaos), Nils Lofgren (E-Street Band), Stuart Fraser (Noiseworks/John Farnham), Jared Martin (Colton Dixon), Doug Rappoport (Edgar Winter Band), two-time Latin Grammy nominee Pablo Olivares and many others.

Knaggs will exhibit at NAMM 2014 (Booth # 3395) with Tone Merchants/Friedman amplification, David Allen pickups, Rock’n Roll Relic Guitars, Solo Dallas and Gravity Picks.

For more information, visit knaggsguitars.com.