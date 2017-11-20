Seymour Duncan Introduces La Super Rica Fuzz Pedal

(Image credit: Seymour Duncan)

As last week shuffled off its mortal coil, Seymour Duncan introduced an interesting new fuzz pedal, La Super Rica. What sets this one apart? Well, besides its very attractive cactus/desert artwork, La Super Rica is designed not to disappear in the mix.

If our high school Spanish is correct, La Super Rica means “super rich.” And this silicon fuzz pedal is just that. Here's what the company has to say:

"Inspired by our love of iconic fuzz sounds—from classic rock to stoner metal—La Super Rica builds on a classic circuit by adding parametric mid-range controls and a three-way voicing switch for maximum versatility. The result is a super-rich fuzz pedal that is as versatile as it is toneful—capable of reproducing the iconic sounds that inspired it, as well as a surprising array of other fuzz tones—from blues and psychedelic rock to desert rock and stoner metal. How you use it is up to you."

For the pedal's official demo video, they had Alastair Greene come by and re-record his song "I'm the Taker" from his new album, Dream Train. Greene used a Les Paul loaded with Seymour Duncan Whole Lotta Humbucker pickups straight into the La Super Rica, PowerStage 170, into a Hughes & Kettner cab. Greene loved the pedal so much, he left with it and put it into his current touring rig.

KEY FEATURES:

Classic Silicon Fuzz Sounds | Semi-Parametric (sweepable) mid-range Control | Voicing switch for different applications/tones | Low noise, true bypass | Runs on standard 9v power supplies.

The La Super Rica Fuzz is available for $179/£220. For more information, check out the pedal's fancy-pants landing page at seymourduncan.com.