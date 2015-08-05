Lace Music Announces Mando-Lace Mandolin Pickup — Demo Video

Lace Music Products has announced the Mando-Lace, a passive pickup for mandolins. This new pickup features patented Lace technology designed to bring out the most authentic reproduction of the strings through a passive magnetic pickup.

The Mando-Lace needs no batteries or other equipment for installation. A holding plate is sandwiched between the saddle and the bridge, and placement of the actual pickup is just above the bridge.

The patented Lace design of “compression magnetics” allows accurate string to string output with good balance. A heavy-duty audio cable with a strap pin loop secures the cable, while a high-quality female jack is standard.

You can watch a demo video for the Mando-Lace below.

