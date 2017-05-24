Laura Clapp and Paul Riario Demo Blue Microphones’ SL Series

(Image credit: Blue Microphones)

In this new video, Guitar World's Paul Riario sits in with recording artist Laura Clapp as they perform her original song, "Thanks to You."

The entire performance was captured using microphones from Blue’s new SL series. Paul's guitar was recorded with a Spark SL, Laura's acoustic guitar was recorded with a Bluebird SL, and her vocals were recorded with a Baby Bottle SL.

Here’s a little information on each microphone.

Based on the original Spark, the Spark SL (heard on Paul’s electric guitar) excels at delivering detailed and transparent sound with a new level of versatility and sound quality. Musicians can produce professional-quality recordings for vocals, guitars, drums, pianos and more with Spark SL’s detailed, transparent sound and versatile high-pass filter and -20dB pad. The Spark SL features a new streamlined build, refined sonics and versatile switches.

With the original Bluebird microphone, Blue set a new standard for modern recording mics. Bluebird SL (heard on Laura’s acoustic guitar) advances that legacy with refined sonics and versatile switches to capture exceptionally clear and powerful sound. With a high-pass filter and -20dB pad, Bluebird SL is ideal for recording standout vocal performances, expressing the true tone of guitars, piano and more, with extended upper clarity, smooth mids and rich lows.

Building on the success of the original Baby Bottle, the Baby Bottle SL model (heard on Laura’s vocals) features refined sonics, a new streamlined build and versatile switches to capture the true character of a singer’s voice and bring classic mojo to acoustic guitars and other instruments. With a richly present midrange, smooth top end, and neutral bottom, Baby Bottle SL is reminiscent of the world’s finest vintage microphones. The microphone features a high-pass filter and -20dB pad, and excels at adding a rich, classic vibe to nearly any sound source.

Check out the video below, and find out more about Blue Microphones at bluemic.com.