Line 6 Offers Free Update to its Helix Guitar Processing Software

Line 6 has announced free updates for its Helix guitar processing software, including eight new amp models and eight new effect models.

The new amp models are: Fullerton Nrm, Fullerton Brt and Fullerton Jump, based respectively on a 1958 Fender Tweed Deluxe in normal, bright and jumped modes; Grammatico Nrm, Brt and Jump, based respectively on a 2016 Grammatico LaGrange in normal, bright and jumped modes; Revv Gen Red, based on the red channel of a Revv Generator 120; and Ampeg SVT-4 PRO, which recreates the amp of the same name.

Effects include distortions based on designs like the Hermida Zendrive, the Analogman Prince of Tone and King of Tone, the Tech 21 SansAmp Bass Driver and the Ampeg Scrambler Bass Overdrive, a filter based on the Moog Moogerfooger MF-105M and Line 6-style EQs.

Additionally, there’s the ability to send QWERTY hotkeys to a Mac, PC or iOS device via USB, remote support for the Powercab Plus, DT25 and DT50 amps, and the option to remotely adjust the volume of individual strings on Line 6 Variax guitars.

For full update information or to download, head to Line 6.