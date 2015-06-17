Line 6 Unveils Helix, a Guitar Processor That Redefines the Sound and Feel of Modeling

Line 6 has unveiled Helix, its new flagship tour-ready guitar processor.

From the company:

Helix represents a giant leap forward in guitar processing, as well as a new way of thinking about guitarists and their relationship to technology.

Every hardware and software component has been meticulously designed and works together to accurately recreate the dynamic feel of tube amplifiers and lush sonic footprint of classic effects pedals.

The breakthrough HX modeling engine uses dual-DSP processing to deliver a level of realism that hasn’t been previously attainable from modeling, and brings along with it an entirely new playing experience.

“Helix is the start of a new chapter in the way guitarists relate to technology,” said Marcus Ryle, Line 6 President. “Line 6 has spent over twenty years refining and evolving modeling technology. With Helix, we’ve created a next-generation platform with all-new HX models that are the culmination of all our past experience. We are confident that Helix will sound and feel amazing to both analog purists and tech savvy players alike”.

With 12 touch-sensing footswitches, each with a multi-color LED ring and dedicated graphic display, plus a large color LCD and a revolutionary hands-free editing mode, Helix sets a new standard for making tremendous power astonishingly easy to use. Add in professional MIDI and hardware control capabilities and four assignable effects loops, and it’s also the most comprehensive master controller for guitar systems ever built.

Helix will be available as a floor pedal and rack version, with the same audio and control capabilities. To bring the touch sensitive footswitches and display capabilities of the pedal board version to Helix Rack, there will also be an optional foot controller.

Pricing and availability

The Helix floor pedal will begin shipping at the end of summer 2015 and will have an MSRP of $1,499. The rack version (MSRP $1,499) and foot controller (MSRP $499) will arrive in the fall. All models will be available through select dealers worldwide.

For more information, visit line6.com/helix.