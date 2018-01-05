Lollar Unveils dB Humbucker Pickup

(Image credit: Lollar)

Lollar has announced the release of its new dB Humbucker Pickup.

From the company: Featuring unparalleled clarity and dynamics and sporting double 1/8” steel blade pole pieces, the dB Humbucker strikes the perfect tonal balance between a full frequency response that has a powerful low end, a slightly compressed midrange and an articulate, harmonic top that cuts through without sounding harsh.

The dB Humbucker responds to player input, offering touch sensitive attack that ranges from soft, clear, and delicate when played lightly, to a full-frontal assault that delivers every note with transient articulation and purpose when played harder.

Clean, the dB’s notes blossom and sparkle, with a full and organic sound with ample low end and midrange frequencies. When distorted, the overtones shine, creating a fuller, more three-dimensional and balanced sound.

While dB Humbuckers sound great with standard 500k ohm pots, Lollar suggests using 1 meg pots, which will help maximize fidelity and offer greater versatility. The dB’s d.c. resistance is 11.20K ohms for the neck version and 12.77K ohms for the bridge version.

The db Humbuckers have an MSRP of $185 each, and are available with either single conductor or four conductor lead wires.

For more info, stop by lollarguitars.com.