Loog Guitars Wins Best in Show at Summer NAMM 2016

Loog Guitars won the coveted “Best in Show” award during the last edition of Summer NAMM in Nashville.

The announcement was made June 25 at an event gathering the industry's top executives.

“We are genuinely honored,” said Rafael Atijas, founder and CEO of Loog Guitars. “This acknowledges years of hard work and is an indicator that Loog Guitars and the MI community share the same mission: to inspire more kids to learn and play music.”

Loog Guitars debuted its instructional app and educators’ guide at Summer NAMM. The app, dubbed Loog Academy, is an integral part of the company's guitar starter kits and includes a tuner, video lessons by Grammy Award winner Tim Kubart, chord diagrams and songs by the Beatles, the Rolling Stones, Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars and more.

Loog is an award-winning line of small, three-string guitars designed to make it fun and easy for children to play music. They come unassembled for kids and parents to build together and, in that way, bond with the instrument (and with each other) at a deeper level. The innovative guitars pair up with an app that gets kids playing songs on day one.

For more information about Loog Guitars, loog.nyc.