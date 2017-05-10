Lundgren Pickups Introduces Heaven 77 Humbucker

(Image credit: Lundgren Pickups)

After many years of success with the PAF Heaven 57 and Heaven 67, Lundgren pickups has introduced its new Heaven 77 humbucker, an eruptive, rebuilt P.A.F with custom unique features for that famous "brown" sound.

The Swedish company—which was founded in 1990—put two years of research and development into this new model of an old, sought-after recipe.

According to owner (and builder) Johan Lundgren, the Heaven 77 gives you a bright, open, focused "stringy" sound with a beefed-up PAF tone. He adds that the pickup is edgy and hotter and opens up a new dimension; the tone is clear, articulate and full of attack.

It's available in open black, Zebra or rusty nickel pole screws, in bridge or neck varieties or as a full calibrated set.

Facts and details:

• 1977—the year the Sex Pistols and Van Halen record their debut albums

• Hand built in Sweden

• Eruptive, vicious heritage

• Famous "brown" sound

• AlNiCo 4 magnet with custom dimensions

• Butyrate plastic bobbins, plain enamel wire, wooden spacers

• Vintage two lead or four-conductor cable

• Extremely dynamic and responsive to pick attack

• Wax potted

• DC resistance Bridge 8,77K Ohm. DC resistance Neck 7,77K Ohm.

• Standard black, also available in zebra. Or with rusty pole screws.

Heaven 77 humbuckers cost $159 each. Also sold as sets for $299. Can be bought from Axe Palace, Conklin Guitars or directly from lundgrenpickups.com.