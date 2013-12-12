Luthier Spotlight: ESP Custom Shop Guitars by Master Luthier Masao Ohmuro

GuitarWorld.com recently posted a fascinating time-lapse video created by the ESP Custom Shop in Tokyo, Japan.

It shows a custom guitar, the Ghost Soldier, being built from start to finish.

The Ghost Soldier guitar was created by master ESP luthier Masao Ohmuro. Two years after enrolling in ESP's Guitar Craft Academy in 1990, Ohmuro was asked to stay on as an instructor. He continued teaching and began building and repairing guitars for ESP shops and artists.

In the photo gallery below, you can check out more of Ohmuro's designs. All of the guitar descriptions were written by Ohmuro.

For more about the ESP Custom Shop, visit espguitars.com/pages/custom-shop.

In other ESP news, the company recently announced that its new North Hollywood, California, factory will open in early 2014. The facility, which will be company's first-ever US-based factory, will produce a new line of ESP USA guitars.

This new brand will be added to ESP’s existing brands, including ESP, LTD and the E-II series, also coming in 2014.

For more on this story, head here.

Remember you can click on each photo to take a closer look!