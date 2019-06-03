Meet a Fake Les Paul Worth More Than Your Car

This video might have been called “Five Things You Don’t Know About the Original Gibson Les Paul Standard.”

In it, Philip McKnight explores five unique aspects of the sunburst Les Paul Standard model, made by Gibson from 1958 to 1960. These guitars are among the most valuable production guitars around, commanding hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Among the features Phillip discusses are the model’s Honduran mahogany body, hide glue and nitrocellulose finish.

But as he reveals at the end, he isn’t actually playing a 1959 Gibson Les Paul. It’s a replica Max Les Paul, built by Peter Max Baranet, who has created Gibson Les Paul and Gibson Flying V replicas for players like Slash, Eddie Van Halen, Lenny Kravitz, Nikki Sixx and Zakk Wylde.

Though it isn’t an original, it’s nevertheless worth a whole lot of money.