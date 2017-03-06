Megadeth's David Ellefson Announces Dawn Patrol Chorus Pedal

(Image credit: Clayton Lancaster Photography)

Over the weekend, Megadeth bassist David Ellefson announced plans to release a new pedal, the Dawn Patrol Chorus, the result of his recent collaboration with Pro Tone Pedals.

“As a bass player, Chorus is one of my go-to effects live," Ellefson said. "[It's] an ace weapon in my arsenal and, in many regards, [it has] helped me transition my signature tone from studio to live on classic songs like 'Dawn Patrol.' So the idea of developing a great chorus pedal was really a no-brainer.

"Dennis and the Pro-Tone team are technical wizards and developed the Dawn Patrol to my exact specifications. Together we’ve created a high-quality, hand-built stompbox that I’m positive will find a special place in any bassist’s rig.”

Ellefson joins the family of Pro Tone Signature artists, which includes Tosin Abasi and Reeves Gabrels, and an artist roster that includes Jeff Loomis, Fear Factory, Alice in Chains, Prong, Deftones, Living Colour, Overkill, 30 Seconds To Mars and more. The Charleston, South Carolina-based Pro Tone Pedals was founded in 2004.

Features:• Mix, Speed and Depth controls

• Operates on a standard 9 volt negative tip BOSS style adapter (not included)

• True Hardwire Bypass with grounded input for noise free operation

• Stomp switch built to withstand years of hard stomping shows

• Durable aluminum housing

• Super-Bright LED for easy onstage identification

• Proudly built by hand in the USA

• Shipping Begins March 15.

The Dawn Patrol Chorus will be available for a limited introductory price of $189.99. For more information, visit protonepedals.com/ellefson.