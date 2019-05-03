MidValleyFx Introduces New Elevation Fuzz

MidValleyFx has released the Elevation Fuzz, a gated fuzz designed to produce everything from “walloping, huge dirt sounds with octave overtones, to sputter velcro tones at lower gain settings.”

The pedal boasts volume, fuzz and frequency knobs. The frequency control ranges from flatter tonal frequencies to full-on power, adding more saturation to the overall sound with a user-friendly sweep. There’s also a true bypass on/off switch, 9V operation and standard DC input.

The Elevation is available for $140.

For more information or to purchase, head to MidValleyFx.