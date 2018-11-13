Mooer Audio Announces Two New Micro Preamp Models

Mooer has introduced two new Micro Preamp models, the 019 UK Gold PLX and 020 Blueno.

The UK Gold PLX recreates a 1967 50 watt Plexi, and was sampled from an amp from the personal collection of L.A. Guns guitarist Tracii Guns. According to Mooer, the preamp offers “crisp, glistening cleans with lots of detail on the blue channel, to classic overdrive with biting mids and just the right amount of low end sag to relive that fully cranked experience of years gone by.”

The Blueno boasts two channels that have been directly sampled from a hand-built, 36W Class A amp. Mooer describes the unit’s blue channel as offering a “silky chime that is deep, spacious and sensuous.” The red channel, meanwhile, “supplies a cranked ballsy tone with exquisite upper-end sparkle, rich harmonics and singing sustain.”