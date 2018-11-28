MXR Announces New Mini Iso-Brick Power Supply

MXR has unveiled its new Mini Iso-Brick power supply.

The Mini Iso-Brick features five outputs, each of which is fully isolated to eliminate ground loop noise. Four of the outputs supply 9 volts of power at 300mA, while a fifth can be set to provide either 9 volts or 18 volts at 800mA.

The Mini Iso-Brick also features a splitter cable that can be used to connect two pedals to a single output, provided they require the same voltage and the user doesn’t exceed the output’s current rating. The power supply also comes with built-in LEDs and a lightweight housing.

The MXR Mini Iso-Brick power supply is available now for $99.99.

For more info, head on over to jimdunlop.com.