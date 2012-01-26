NAMM 2012 Video: T-Rex Effect Pedals, Including Gull Wah, Hobo Drive and Tonebug Series

Guitar World visited the T-Rex booth at last week's 2012 Winter NAMM show in Anaheim, California, to check out the company's new offerings for 2012.

The new gear includes the multi-featured Gull Wah, the Hobo Drive overdrive pedal and four new Tonebug pedals, including a reverb, phaser, chorus/flanger and distortion (AKA the Totenschläger).

