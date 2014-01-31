NAMM 2014 Video: Blackstar's New ID:Core Amplifier Series — with Demo

During the 2014 Winter NAMM Show, the Guitar World crew visited the Blackstar Amplification booth to check out — and hear — the company's new ID:Core amplifier series.

From Blackstar:

The new, affordable ID:Core Amplifier Series features the core attributes of Blackstar’s original ID:Series. These programmable, wide-stereo guitar combo amps are small in size, but they deliver huge tone.

Well-suited for personal practice or bedroom jamming along with a CD or MP3 player, they’re available in 10-, 20- and 40-watt configurations. Additional features include Six onboard voices, effects and INSIDER GUI software for creating, storing and sharing patches.

Available March 2014.

U.S. Street pricing:

ID:Core 10: $99

ID:Core 20: $149

ID:Core 40: $199.

For more information, visit blackstaramps.com.

[[ Guitar World at NAMM 2014: Gear updates, photo galleries, videos and more! ]]