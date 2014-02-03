NAMM 2014 Video: Jim Dunlop Pedals —MXR Phase 99, Micro Amp Plus, La Machine, Way Huge Swollen Pickle, Fuzz Face Mini and More

During the 2014 Winter NAMM Show in Anaheim, California, the Guitar World crew visited the Jim Dunlop booth to check out — and hear — several new pedals from the company.

In the video below, Jim Dunlop Manufacturing's Bob Cedro and Bryan Kehoe provide a guided tour of one of the loaded Dunlop pedal boards at the NAMM Show. You can hear several pedals in action, including the MXR Phase 99, the MXR Micro Amp Plus, the MXR La Machine, the MXR Super Badass Distortion, the Way Huge Swollen Pickle, a Fuzz Face Mini and more.

