NAMM 2015: Boss Debuts ES-8 Effects Switching System

Boss has announced the ES-8 Effects Switching System, an advanced audio command center for pedalboards.

Powered by Boss’ extensive knowledge in effects control, the ES-8 enables previously unattained levels of creativity and expression for pro and high-end users.

Featuring eight audio loops, flexible routing options, and much more, the ES-8 delivers transparent sound and programmable switching for all types of stompbox effects.

The innovative ES-8 represents a major leap “out of the box” from standard loop switchers, offering unprecedented capability without sacrificing sound quality. The audio path has been developed for pure signal transfer to preserve tone, and the integrated switches provide robust, reliable performance show after show.

Additionally, the system offers an impressive range of control features that go far beyond typical pedalboard switching systems.

Combining far-reaching flexibility with total freedom of expression, the ES-8 gives demanding players a powerful centralized tool for building their dream pedal-switching rig. Packed with a wealth of advanced functionality, the ES-8 satisfies the needs of serious working musicians with detailed attention to often-requested features and functions

