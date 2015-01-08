NAMM 2015: ESP Custom Shop Displaying More Than 80 Exhibition Guitars and Basses

As part of its 40th anniversary celebration, ESP Guitars (Booth 213D at the 2015 Winter NAMM Show) is highlighting the work of its Custom Shop by displaying more than 80 hand-crafted, one-of-a-kind special exhibition guitars and basses.

“One of the big crowd draws at our NAMM booth every year are the models that come out of our ESP Custom Shop,” said Matt Masciandaro, ESP president and CEO.

“This year, to help bring even more recognition to the incredible craftsmanship of our custom shop luthiers, we’re featuring an entire display of our NAMM demo room that is dedicated to these completely unique high-end instruments.”

ESP’s special exhibition models are exciting combinations of form and function, with each guitar or bass being both a work of art and a high-performance instrument, using the world’s finest materials and components. Each model is made by hand by the experienced luthiers at the ESP Custom Shop in Tokyo, Japan, and many feature rare materials and intricate inlays.

While most custom shop models have been specified by the people who order them, these special exhibition models have been designed by the custom shop luthiers themselves in commemoration of ESP’s 40 years of guitar craft.

The special exhibition guitars and basses will be available for sale to authorized ESP dealers visiting the company’s booth at NAMM. Only one of each model is available, and dealers should be in touch with their ESP sales representative to place their orders as soon as possible.

More information on the ESP Custom Shop, along with photos of the special exhibition models and all of ESP’s new products for 2015, can be found at espguitars.com.