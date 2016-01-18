NAMM 2016: Cort Guitars Announces Frank Gambale Signature Model

Cort Guitars has announced its new Frank Gambale Signature Model acoustic guitar.

The Frank Gambale Signature Model is a concert-body-shaped acoustic guitar. It features a solid Adirondack spruce top, a flamed blackwood back and sides, a mahogany neck, an ebony fingerboard featuring a custom inlay, an ebony bridge, gold tuners, and a 43 mm nut.

Each Frank Gambale Signature Model is equipped with an LR Baggs EAS-VTC EQ and includes a guitar case with purchase.

Gambale has spent nearly four decades playing, writing, recording, performing and teaching. His sweep-picking technique revolutionized guitar playing and continues to inspire generations of musicians in all genres.

A graduate of GIT and former instructor at the music school, Gambale has released numerous instructional books and DVDs, in addition to 20 studio albums, plus live albums and collaborative projects. A prolific and innovative songwriter, he has published over 200 songs and continues to tour with his various groups internationally.

To learn more about Cort Guitars, visit their NAMM booth #4456 in Hall C or online at cortguitars.com.

