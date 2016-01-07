NAMM 2016: Steve Vai and DiMarzio Team Up for New Vai Signature Guitar Straps

Steve Vai and DiMarzio have teamed up to create the new Steve Vai Signature DiMarzio Cliplock guitar straps. The straps feature original artwork created by the guitar virtuoso.

“We’re especially pleased to release the Steve Vai Art ClipLock Guitar Strap,” DiMarzio announced. “Steve made one of his original paintings available to DiMarzio, and we duplicated it in order to create this strap.

“Steve said, ‘I only had two rules when painting: no thinking and no criticizing the work. I found this to be tremendously liberating. It’s like automatic writing, and there is no such thing as a mistake.’”

Check out the straps below, and stay tuned to DiMarzio’s website and Facebook page for additional announcements and a release date.