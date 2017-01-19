NAMM 2017: Reverend Guitars Debuts Kyle Shutt Signature Model

(Image credit: Reverend Guitars)

Kyle Shutt began playing the Reverend Manta Ray last Winter with his band, the Sword, but he immediately swapped out the pickups for Railhammers.

That’s when Reverend Guitars founder and designer Joe Naylor started thinking about creating a signature model for him.

After lots of conversations between the two, and adding many features that you don’t find on any other Reverend, the Reverend Kyle Shutt Signature Model was forged. The resulting guitar is a sealed semi-hollow complete with diagonal “diver down” block inlays, Kyle Shutt Signature Railhammer pickups and a Reverend first four-knob control layout to deliver a broad range of sounds.

The double-bound body, bound headstock and pearl inlay Reverend logo make it a sharp-looking guitar that’s available in Midnight Black, Alpine Burst or 3-Tone Burst.

On all Reverend Guitars, there is a Boneite nut and locking tuners, Reverend’s Bass Contour Control, and a dual-action truss rod—all for maximum performance.

For more information, visit reverendguitars.com.

For all of Guitar World's 2017 Winter NAMM Show coverage, head here.