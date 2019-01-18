NAMM 2019: Peterson Tuners Unveils the StroboStomp HD

NAMM 2019: Peterson Strobe Tuners has announced the StroboStomp HD, the newest version of their StroboStomp tuner pedal.

The new HD features multi-color display that is LCD-based and LED backlit. Users can select a variety of preset colors that will change the display color for unique viewing preferences, and can also associate a color to any specific tuning preset. Configuration of custom colors can also be done using Peterson’s website app, Peterson Connect™, and updating the StroboStomp HD via USB.

Additional updates on the StroboStomp HD include a large display that is double the size of the pixel resolution of its predecessor, pop-less true-bypass function and buffered output mode.

The StroboStomp HD will be available beginning in April for $129.99. For more information, head over to Peterson Tuners.