Night Owl Industries Releases Oscar Preamp

Night Owl Industries has released Oscar, an all-tube EF86 preamp that fits anywhere and works in any audio signal chain.

Oscar can provide anything from clean boost to overdrive and clipping depending on input. The preamp sounds great with any electric instrument, in fx loops and aux sends, or as studio tool.

The preamp features a 100% analog signal path that runs on 18V DC (via 18v power supply, or two chained 9v supplies for easy adaption). Users can also use Oscar patched into an amplifier’s fx loop to create a footswitchable power amp boost channel.

The patent-pending design is housed in unique batches of custom finishes. MSRP/MAP is $150. Oscar is now shipping.

For more, visit www.nightowl.industries.