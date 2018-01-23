NU-X Announces New Atlantic Delay & Reverb Pedal

NU-X has announced its new Atlantic delay & reverb pedal. The new pedal comes with three classic delays and three classic reverbs, plus a bonus "Shimmer" effect.

The pedal—which comes with NU-X's latest Core Image Technology, allowing for pro-level sound enhancement—features an inside routing control between its effects and a Serial Mode, with which guitarists can create a deep-reflection reverb with wet or dry repeats or split their guitar signal, and add both effects in parallel chain. Each effect will be mixed with separated dry signals.

Features:

3 Delay Effects - 70’s Analog, 60’s Tape and 80’s Digital

Delay Level, Time and Repeat

TAP TEMPO w/ Tap Subdivision Options

3 Reverb Effects - Spring, Plate and Hall

Reverb Level and Decay

Plate Reverb with Shimmering Effect

TRS Input - Effect Loop Connection via Insert or “Y” cable

Input Level Switch (-10dB / +4dB)

Parallel or Serial Output and Inside Routing

Stereo Output

USB Port for firmware updates



The MAP of the Atlantic delay & reverb pedal is $149. To learn more, stop by nuxefx.com.