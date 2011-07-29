Oasis: The Best Liam and Noel Gallagher Insults

"Everyone knows that if you’ve got a brother, you’re going to fight." So said Liam Gallagher some years ago of his turbulent relationship with his brother and bandmate Noel.

Ever since Oasis split in 2009, the brothers have been at each other's throats in the media, trash talking one another's new projects (Liam with Beady Eye and Noel with his solo project) and trading blame for the demise of one of the more talented bands of the last 20 years.

Regardless of whose side you take, one thing's for sure, the whole thing has been damn entertaining!

So who's the better insult artist? Check out the photo gallery below and tell us who you think got the best of his brother in the comments!