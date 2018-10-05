Orange Amplification Debuts Limited Edition White Crush 20

In celebration of the company's 50th anniversary, Orange Amplification is issuing a limited edition White Crush 20.

The compact White Crush 20 offers a host of Orange's usual distinctive British tones with tube-like sound quality and simple controls.

Now, for a limited time only, the White Crush 20 will be available finished in a white basket weave vinyl topped with a commemorative Orange Amplification 50th Anniversary plate.

For more on the new, limited edition White Crush 20, head on over to orangeamps.com.