Paul Gilbert Demos DiMarzio PAF Master Pickups — Video

In this new video (posted to YouTube by DiMarzio August 22), guitarist Paul Gilbert demos and discusses DiMarzio's PAF Master pickups.

Lucky for us, Gilbert plays a lot of guitar in the clip, sticking to some heavy, throaty bluesy licks that, we have to say, sound awesome in this video.

For more about DiMarzio's PAF Master Bridge pickup, head here. For more about the PAF Master Neck model, head in this general vicinity.

In the clip, Gilbert also mentions his new album, Stone Pushing Uphill Man. You can hear two songs from the disc, which was released earlier this month by Shrapnel, right here.

In other Gilbert news, Mr. Big recently released the details of their upcoming studio album, …The Stories We Could Tell, which will be released September 23 via Frontiers Music. More info can be found right here.

But wait, there's more! Late last night, Gilbert announced the birth of his first child.

"Please welcome to Earth Marlon Kanzan Gilbert," Gilbert wrote on his website. "He's got long fingers and a loud voice. This is my first time to be a dad. I'm pretty excited. And much love to my wife, Emi, for doing the hard work."

Congratulations!