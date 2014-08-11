Mr. Big Release Details of New Album, '…The Stories We Could Tell'

Some Big news! The original lineup of Mr. Big — Paul Gilbert on guitar, Billy Sheehan on bass, Eric Martin on vocals and Pat Torpey on drums — will release a new studio album, …The Stories We Could Tell, September 23 via Frontiers Music.
The band got together in June to start the project (with producer Pat Regan at the helm), and they recorded 13 tracks in just a month. You can check out the track listing below.
The band recently announced that Torpey has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. While he did complete the drumming on the new album, another drummer will handle behind-the-kit duties for their upcoming fall tour. Torpey is expected to help out on drums and participate in the group's acoustic set.
Mr. Big's last album, What If…, was the band's first "all-original" album since the reunion of the four original members in early 2009.
In other Mr. Big-ish news, Gilbert released a new solo album, Stone Pushing Uphill Man, last week via Shrapnel. You can check out a few tunes from the new disc below.
...The Stories We Could Tell track listing:
- 01. Gotta Love The Ride
- 02. I Forget To Breathe
- 03. Fragile
- 04. Satisfied
- 05. The Man Who Has Everything
- 06. The Monster In Me
- 07. What If We Were New?
- 08. East/West
- 09. The Light Of Day
- 10. Just Let Your Heart Decide
- 11. It’s Always About That Girl
- 12. Cinderella Smile
- 13. The Stories We Could Tell
- 14. Addicted To That Rush (live; exclusive bonus track)