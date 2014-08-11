Mr. Big Release Details of New Album, '…The Stories We Could Tell'

Some Big news! The original lineup of Mr. Big — Paul Gilbert on guitar, Billy Sheehan on bass, Eric Martin on vocals and Pat Torpey on drums — will release a new studio album, …The Stories We Could Tell, September 23 via Frontiers Music.

The band got together in June to start the project (with producer Pat Regan at the helm), and they recorded 13 tracks in just a month. You can check out the track listing below.

The band recently announced that Torpey has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. While he did complete the drumming on the new album, another drummer will handle behind-the-kit duties for their upcoming fall tour. Torpey is expected to help out on drums and participate in the group's acoustic set.

Mr. Big's last album, What If…, was the band's first "all-original" album since the reunion of the four original members in early 2009.

In other Mr. Big-ish news, Gilbert released a new solo album, Stone Pushing Uphill Man, last week via Shrapnel. You can check out a few tunes from the new disc below.

...The Stories We Could Tell track listing:

01. Gotta Love The Ride

02. I Forget To Breathe

03. Fragile

04. Satisfied

05. The Man Who Has Everything

06. The Monster In Me

07. What If We Were New?

08. East/West

09. The Light Of Day

10. Just Let Your Heart Decide

11. It’s Always About That Girl

12. Cinderella Smile

13. The Stories We Could Tell

14. Addicted To That Rush (live; exclusive bonus track)