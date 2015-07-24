Paul Gilbert's Public Service Announcement About Guitar-Strap Length

Here's a word-for-word reprint of something Paul Gilbert recently posted to his Facebook page a while back. It does a perfect job of setting up the new video below.

"I was making a video for DiMarzio pickups recently, when I felt a sudden urge to make a 'public service announcement' about rock-and-roll strap length.

"I suspect I might get in trouble with the high-strap-wearing crowd, but if even one guitarist gets better vibrato because of my message, it will all have been worth it.

"And no matter what height you prefer, DiMarzio makes some great straps."