Paul Riario Demos Ernie Ball Expression Overdrive and Ambient Delay Pedals

In this new video, Guitar World Tech Editor Paul Riario gives you a sneak peak at Ernie Ball's new Expression Overdrive and Ambient Delay pedals.

From the company:

The Expression Overdrive delivers everything from a hint of natural tube-amp-like overdrive and rhythm crunch to searing lead tones. It features settings for drive, boost and tone, with a foot-sweepable overdrive control, making it effortless to go from clean to all-out growl and everything in between.

The Expression Series Ambient Delay hybrid provides 50 milliseconds to one second of delay time layered with reverb, for everything from slap-back to extended repeats. It features settings for delay time and feedback, reverb level, and a foot-sweepable effect level control to create anything from subtle textures to ambient soundscapes.

Both units are finished in polished gold and rose gold aluminum casings.

Look for the full review in the February 2017 issue of Guitar World, which will be available in late December.

For more information, head here.