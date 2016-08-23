Paul Riario Demos the Relish Guitars Mary

In this new clip, Guitar World’s Paul Riario demos the Mary from Relish Guitars.

With its triple layer ”floating sandwich construction,” this guitar looks and sounds incredibly unique. The middle layer, whch is made of alder, is separated from the front and back with rubber rings, allowing it to vibrate more freely.

The Swiss-made Mary features a bamboo fretboard, 24 medium jumbo stainless-steel frets, fretwire Gotoh tuners and a hardtail bridge. The guitar comes loaded with great-sounding Relish Bucker XV pickups.

See and hear Mary in action in the video below!

For more information, visit relishguitars.com.