Peavey Announces XPort USB Guitar Interface

Peavey has announced the Xport, a high-fidelity, portable 1/4-inch jack-to-USB audio interface for electric guitar and bass. Xport uses a standard USB cable to connect your guitar to a personal computer or laptop.

The Xport's ASIO and Core Audio drivers will work on Windows and Mac OS X. Powered by the USB bus and featuring headphone and line outputs, the Xport provides musicians with a simple digital recording solution.

Included with Xport is Peavey ReValver HPse amp modeling software, the only virtual amplifier that captures the true tone characteristics of vacuum tubes. This state-of-the-art software can be used as a stand-alone virtual amplifier or with your favorite recording software.

REAPER digital audio workstation software, an advanced multi-track audio production and recording environment for Windows and OS X, is also included with the Xport.

Features include:

USB bus powered

1/4" guitar instrument input

Headphone output with volume control

Line output with volume control

USB cable included

ASIO™/OSX (Core Audio™) drivers

Windows® XP/Vista/7 and Mac® OSX

Includes ReValver™ HPse and REAPER DAW software

System Requirements:

Personal computer with USB 1.1 or higher, running Windows® XP SP2, Windows Vista (all editions), Windows 7, or Mac® OSX.

Users can find the latest updated drivers for the Peavey Xport here.